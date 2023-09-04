Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.10% of Roku worth $9,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the 1st quarter valued at $955,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $81.72 on Monday. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.26 and a 52 week high of $98.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.98.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.52. Roku had a negative return on equity of 25.15% and a negative net margin of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $847.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ROKU shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Roku from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Roku from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Roku from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Roku from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Roku from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roku presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.30.

In related news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $27,804.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,745 shares in the company, valued at $121,905.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 398 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $27,804.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,745 shares in the company, valued at $121,905.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 5,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total value of $521,842.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,199,355.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

