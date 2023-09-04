Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.15% of Houlihan Lokey worth $8,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 113,571.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,157,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152,726 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,845,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,023,000 after purchasing an additional 437,656 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,589,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,090,000 after purchasing an additional 12,685 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,181,000 after purchasing an additional 10,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,114,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,108,000 after purchasing an additional 135,283 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.66, for a total transaction of $100,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.23, for a total transaction of $912,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.66, for a total value of $100,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HLI opened at $106.51 on Monday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.18 and a 1 year high of $108.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.40. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $415.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.00 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.36%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $81.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

