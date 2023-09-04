Rhumbline Advisers Buys 1,964 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 276,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.36% of Travel + Leisure worth $10,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TNL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Stock Performance

Travel + Leisure stock opened at $41.45 on Monday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52 week low of $33.57 and a 52 week high of $44.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.58.

Travel + Leisure Announces Dividend

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.01. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 40.25% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $949.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Travel + Leisure’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on TNL. TheStreet upgraded Travel + Leisure from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Travel + Leisure in a report on Thursday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travel + Leisure news, CAO Thomas Michael Duncan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $122,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,271 shares in the company, valued at $706,729.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Profile

(Free Report)

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

Featured Stories

