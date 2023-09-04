Rhumbline Advisers Buys 5,690 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,922 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,690 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.30% of Cogent Communications worth $9,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 155.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $149,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,090,928. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven D. Brooks sold 4,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $273,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,005. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $149,352.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,090,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,273,104 in the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCOI. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cogent Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.10.

NASDAQ CCOI opened at $71.31 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.76. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $46.75 and a one year high of $75.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.45.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.19). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 161.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $239.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.80 million. Research analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.945 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.00%.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

