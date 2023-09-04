Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stock Position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,006 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.24% of Janus Henderson Group worth $10,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 186.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JHG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $26.90 to $27.70 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Janus Henderson Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 5,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $137,926.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,377 shares in the company, valued at $3,374,360.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Price Performance

NYSE:JHG opened at $27.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.45. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52 week low of $19.09 and a 52 week high of $31.30.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $516.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.42 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 16.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 73.93%.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.