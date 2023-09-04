Rhumbline Advisers Grows Holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,003 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.34% of Arcosa worth $10,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa during the first quarter valued at $28,879,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa during the fourth quarter valued at $23,248,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Arcosa by 764.8% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 344,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,725,000 after buying an additional 304,559 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Arcosa by 19.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,881,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,714,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Arcosa by 261.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 382,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,139,000 after buying an additional 276,615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Arcosa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Arcosa from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Arcosa from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Arcosa from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

In other news, CEO Antonio Carrillo sold 8,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total transaction of $643,202.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,972 shares in the company, valued at $26,727,765.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arcosa stock opened at $78.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.52. Arcosa, Inc. has a one year low of $52.04 and a one year high of $79.38.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.18. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $584.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and construction site support equipment, including trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, and specialty/other products, as well as for infrastructure construction.

