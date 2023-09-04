Rhumbline Advisers Grows Position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,873 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.10% of Allegro MicroSystems worth $9,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ALGM. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,429,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 1,087.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,211,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,376,000 after buying an additional 1,109,652 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,174,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,029,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,450,000 after buying an additional 632,036 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,770,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,530,000 after buying an additional 561,330 shares during the period. 50.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Allegro MicroSystems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Shares of ALGM opened at $38.39 on Monday. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.80 and a 52-week high of $53.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $278.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total transaction of $658,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,545.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

