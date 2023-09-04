Rhumbline Advisers Grows Position in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.26% of ESAB worth $9,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESAB. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESAB in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ESAB by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of ESAB by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESAB in the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. CL King assumed coverage on ESAB in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ESAB from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on ESAB from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on ESAB from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on ESAB from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ESAB currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.43.

ESAB Price Performance

ESAB opened at $72.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.01. ESAB Co. has a 1 year low of $32.12 and a 1 year high of $73.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.38.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $720.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.13 million. ESAB had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ESAB Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ESAB

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Johnson sold 636 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total value of $45,626.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,996.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 7,500 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $483,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,163.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin J. Johnson sold 636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total value of $45,626.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,996.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

ESAB Profile

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

