Rhumbline Advisers Has $10.44 Million Stock Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,936 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.31% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $10,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 1,615.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 186.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daphne E. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total transaction of $109,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,536.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMN opened at $87.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.15 and a fifty-two week high of $129.04.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.24. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 42.90% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $991.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.31 EPS. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $112.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.17.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

