Rhumbline Advisers Has $9.12 Million Stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,640 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.27% of Cytokinetics worth $9,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 33.4% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Cytokinetics during the first quarter worth $51,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 79.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter.

Cytokinetics Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of CYTK stock opened at $36.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 0.75. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $30.66 and a 12 month high of $55.80.

Insider Transactions at Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 1,401.63% and a negative net margin of 5,419.17%. Cytokinetics’s quarterly revenue was down 99.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $95,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,211,653.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $95,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,211,653.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Muna Bhanji sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $68,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,737.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,020 shares of company stock worth $2,993,725. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on CYTK shares. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.21.

Cytokinetics Profile

(Free Report)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

