Rhumbline Advisers Has $9.12 Million Stock Holdings in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.11% of BILL worth $9,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of BILL by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in BILL by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 19,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in BILL by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 276,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,436,000 after acquiring an additional 118,273 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in BILL by 2,083.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in BILL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,228,000.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on BILL from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on BILL from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on BILL from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on BILL from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.83.

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $116.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.55. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $68.30 and a one year high of $175.54. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.93 and a beta of 1.94.

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 32,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.62, for a total transaction of $3,742,228.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,960,707.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 4,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total transaction of $474,023.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 32,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.62, for a total value of $3,742,228.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,902 shares in the company, valued at $9,960,707.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,896 shares of company stock valued at $7,741,936 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

