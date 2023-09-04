Rhumbline Advisers Has $9.52 Million Stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,904 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.34% of UMB Financial worth $9,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in UMB Financial by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in UMB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in UMB Financial by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in UMB Financial by 269.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UMBF. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UMB Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

UMB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of UMBF stock opened at $64.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.31. UMB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $50.68 and a 52 week high of $92.70.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $370.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.60 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 18.00%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 19.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UMB Financial news, insider Nikki Farentino Newton sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total value of $89,531.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,587.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 4,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $272,892.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,903,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,391,898.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikki Farentino Newton sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total transaction of $89,531.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,587.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,918 shares of company stock valued at $639,149. Company insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

About UMB Financial

(Free Report)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.