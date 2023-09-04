Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,511 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.32% of Rogers worth $9,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROG. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Rogers by 6.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Rogers by 78.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,379 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rogers by 55.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,945 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Rogers by 0.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,187 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rogers by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,060,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $559,930,000 after purchasing an additional 18,285 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rogers alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Anne K. Roby purchased 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $148.06 per share, for a total transaction of $46,638.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 615 shares in the company, valued at $91,056.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Brian Keith Larabee sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $41,541.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,901.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anne K. Roby purchased 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $148.06 per share, with a total value of $46,638.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,056.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rogers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ROG opened at $146.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Rogers Co. has a 52 week low of $98.45 and a 52 week high of $258.50.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $230.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.10 million. Rogers had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 6.62%. On average, equities analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rogers in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROG

Rogers Profile

(Free Report)

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.