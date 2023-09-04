Rhumbline Advisers Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 39,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,270,000. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.09% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

IWV opened at $259.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $256.27 and a 200 day moving average of $243.30. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $201.82 and a fifty-two week high of $264.27.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

