Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 5,716 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.30% of YETI worth $10,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,266,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,536 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,025,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,673,000 after purchasing an additional 803,110 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,795,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,672,000 after purchasing an additional 721,816 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 427.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 825,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,110,000 after purchasing an additional 669,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YETI during the 1st quarter worth $33,133,000.

Get YETI alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at YETI

In other YETI news, CFO Michael John Mcmullen sold 2,460 shares of YETI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total value of $118,276.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,507.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

YETI Stock Performance

Shares of YETI stock opened at $50.89 on Monday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $27.86 and a one year high of $51.27. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.96, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.13.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. YETI had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $402.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.70 million. On average, research analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on YETI. Citigroup upped their price objective on YETI from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on YETI from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. KeyCorp cut YETI from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on YETI from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of YETI in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, YETI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on YETI

YETI Company Profile

(Free Report)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.