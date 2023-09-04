Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 9,187 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 9,187 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.29% of Federal Signal worth $9,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FSS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,248,821 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $312,147,000 after acquiring an additional 40,965 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Federal Signal by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,127,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $154,040,000 after buying an additional 86,320 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Federal Signal by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,799,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $99,659,000 after buying an additional 148,657 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,784,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $93,979,000 after buying an additional 27,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,553,226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $118,649,000 after acquiring an additional 153,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on FSS. Raymond James increased their price target on Federal Signal from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. DA Davidson cut shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dennis J. Martin sold 17,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $1,087,058.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 555,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,044,693.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Stock Down 0.9 %

FSS opened at $60.38 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.79. Federal Signal Co. has a 1-year low of $37.13 and a 1-year high of $65.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $442.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.13 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Signal Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is 18.18%.

Federal Signal Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Featured Stories

