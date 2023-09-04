Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,945 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.28% of Blackbaud worth $10,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLKB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Blackbaud by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Blackbaud by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Blackbaud by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 7.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 47.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after buying an additional 17,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Blackbaud from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In other Blackbaud news, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $506,598.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 113,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,286.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Blackbaud news, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $506,598.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 113,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,286.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George H. Ellis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.01, for a total transaction of $144,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,581.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,272 shares of company stock valued at $1,553,665. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackbaud Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BLKB stock opened at $76.13 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.56, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.18. Blackbaud, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.54 and a twelve month high of $78.71.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $271.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.65 million. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.43%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackbaud Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

Further Reading

