Rhumbline Advisers Sells 2,750 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 244,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.32% of EPR Properties worth $9,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 2.0% in the first quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 85,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 22.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 6.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on EPR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on EPR Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on EPR Properties from $40.00 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on EPR Properties from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.07.

EPR Properties Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of EPR opened at $44.81 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.79 and its 200 day moving average is $42.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.66. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $33.92 and a 12-month high of $47.71. The company has a current ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 176.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EPR Properties

In other EPR Properties news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total transaction of $223,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,905,873.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EPR Properties Profile

(Free Report)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

