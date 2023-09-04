Rhumbline Advisers Sells 3,866 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 991,802 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,866 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.21% of Antero Midstream worth $10,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,651 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,226 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 146,993 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. 52.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Antero Midstream news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $200,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 138,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,937.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Antero Midstream news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $200,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 138,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,937.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $60,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,274.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of AM stock opened at $12.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.95. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $12.35.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $258.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.03 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 34.36% and a return on equity of 18.13%. Antero Midstream’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 25th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Antero Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AM

Antero Midstream Company Profile

(Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.