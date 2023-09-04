Rhumbline Advisers Sells 4,746 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,746 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.36% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $8,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBRL. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 12.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the first quarter valued at about $382,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the first quarter valued at about $250,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 53.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 133,992 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,221,000 after acquiring an additional 46,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 537.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,167 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $81.28 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.65. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.23 and a 52 week high of $121.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.37.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.13). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 24.04%. The firm had revenue of $832.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CL King lowered their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $103.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Sunday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

