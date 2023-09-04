Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 47.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,679 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 28,435 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 225 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 555.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 426 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 297.2% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 433 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 10.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RIO shares. Argus dropped their target price on Rio Tinto Group from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Up 2.2 %

RIO stock opened at $63.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.31. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $50.92 and a 12 month high of $80.51.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

