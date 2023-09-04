Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,468 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,041 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $3,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RIVN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Rivian Automotive by 31.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,502 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 9.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,176 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the first quarter worth $493,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,021 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares during the period. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rivian Automotive

In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $290,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 86,204 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,544.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $49,698.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,287.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 20,000 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $290,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 86,204 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,544.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on RIVN. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.10.

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ RIVN opened at $23.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.11. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.68 and a 12-month high of $40.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.36.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 38.91% and a negative net margin of 200.97%. The business’s revenue was up 208.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.89) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Further Reading

