Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Has $14.65 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lessened its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,854 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,924 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 4.9% of Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Starfox Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,680 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its position in Apple by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,340,129 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $304,053,000 after purchasing an additional 115,929 shares during the period. Brogan Financial Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,874,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 0.8% during the first quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 115,970 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,123,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL stock opened at $189.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.49. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $198.23.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The business had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

