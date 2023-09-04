RS Group (OTCMKTS:EENEF) vs. BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Head to Head Review

RS Group (OTCMKTS:EENEF – Get Free Report) and BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.4% of RS Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.0% of BlueLinx shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of BlueLinx shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for RS Group and BlueLinx, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RS Group 1 2 2 0 2.20 BlueLinx 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

BlueLinx has a consensus target price of $105.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.69%. Given BlueLinx’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BlueLinx is more favorable than RS Group.

This table compares RS Group and BlueLinx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RS Group N/A N/A N/A BlueLinx 3.80% 23.13% 9.03%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RS Group and BlueLinx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RS Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BlueLinx $4.45 billion 0.19 $296.18 million $14.52 6.36

BlueLinx has higher revenue and earnings than RS Group.

Summary

BlueLinx beats RS Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RS Group

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products and solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products. It offers DesignSpark, a software tool, for design engineers; procurement solutions for buyers; and onsite stock solutions for maintenance engineers, as well as provides value added solutions, such as design, procurement, inventory, and maintenance. The company offers its products under the RS, RS Safety Solutions, RS Integrated Supply, RS PRO, DesignSpark, and OKdo brands to designers, builders, and maintainers of industrial equipment and operations. It serves manufacturing, services, and infrastructure industries. The company was formerly known as Electrocomponents plc. RS Group plc was founded in 1928 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About BlueLinx

BlueLinx Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects. It also provides various value-added services and solutions to customers and suppliers. The company serves dealers, specialty distributors, national home centers, pro dealers, cooperatives, regional and local dealers, and industrial manufacturers. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Marietta, Georgia.

