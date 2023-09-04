Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) EVP Sells $298,836.48 in Stock

Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 5,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $298,836.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Sanmina Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SANM opened at $56.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.19. Sanmina Co. has a 1-year low of $44.29 and a 1-year high of $69.28.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. Sanmina had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sanmina announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sanmina in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Sanmina

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SANM. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sanmina during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Motco acquired a new position in Sanmina in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sanmina in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sanmina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Sanmina by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 695 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

