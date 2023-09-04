Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 39,973 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 1.12% of Schnitzer Steel Industries worth $9,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHN. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,521,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,013,000 after buying an additional 404,669 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 274.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 386,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,857,000 after purchasing an additional 283,518 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1,855.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 161,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after purchasing an additional 153,652 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 252,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,421,000 after purchasing an additional 130,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 268.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 136,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 99,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ SCHN opened at $33.20 on Monday. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.96 and a 12 month high of $36.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.81 and a 200-day moving average of $31.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $913.37 million, a P/E ratio of 38.38 and a beta of 1.56.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Dividend Announcement

Schnitzer Steel Industries ( NASDAQ:SCHN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 220.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCHN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc, doing business as Radius Recycling, recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap.

