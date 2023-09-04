SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,704 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $97,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 588.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $187,000.

Shares of NYSE:SEAS opened at $49.43 on Monday. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.38 and a 12-month high of $68.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.32.

SeaWorld Entertainment ( NYSE:SEAS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.43). SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 60.15%. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 1,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $55,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,709 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,680.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $55,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,709 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,680.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $237,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,284,209.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,873 shares of company stock worth $2,678,251. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SEAS shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SeaWorld Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.89.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

