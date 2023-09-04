SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target Raised to $16.50

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.50.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SentinelOne

SentinelOne Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE S opened at $17.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 0.31. SentinelOne has a 12-month low of $12.43 and a 12-month high of $29.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.37 and a 200 day moving average of $16.10.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 82.90% and a negative return on equity of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $149.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that SentinelOne will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 6,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $81,983.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 382,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,829,567.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other SentinelOne news, COO Narayanan Srivatsan sold 7,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $97,947.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 596,679 shares in the company, valued at $7,542,022.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 6,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $81,983.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 382,086 shares in the company, valued at $4,829,567.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 288,179 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,152. 5.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SentinelOne

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in S. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 86,543.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 44,095,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,838,000 after acquiring an additional 44,044,310 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of SentinelOne by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,317,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,376,000 after buying an additional 10,656,778 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the first quarter valued at $171,765,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SentinelOne by 239.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,516,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,140,000 after buying an additional 8,119,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the first quarter valued at $184,096,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SentinelOne

(Get Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.