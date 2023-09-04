SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Raymond James

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Free Report) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on S. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $16.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. BTIG Research lowered shares of SentinelOne from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.50.

SentinelOne stock opened at $17.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.10. SentinelOne has a twelve month low of $12.43 and a twelve month high of $29.44.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 82.90% and a negative return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $149.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. SentinelOne’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that SentinelOne will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 6,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $81,983.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 382,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,829,567.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $638,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 890,794 shares in the company, valued at $14,217,072.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 6,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $81,983.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 382,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,829,567.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 288,179 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,152. Insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 3.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 57.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 3.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 18,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

