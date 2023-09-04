Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 184,164 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,362 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.92% of Simulations Plus worth $8,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,538,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,235,000 after purchasing an additional 23,227 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Simulations Plus by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,222,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,663,000 after purchasing an additional 31,587 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,125,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,651,000 after purchasing an additional 20,072 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 6.0% in the first quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 918,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,366,000 after acquiring an additional 52,250 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Simulations Plus by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 709,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,176,000 after purchasing an additional 32,705 shares in the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SLP shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Simulations Plus in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Simulations Plus Price Performance

SLP opened at $44.90 on Monday. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.58 and a 1 year high of $60.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.09. The stock has a market cap of $894.72 million, a P/E ratio of 88.04 and a beta of 0.56.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.09 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 18.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Simulations Plus Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 16,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $699,715.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,840,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,397,930.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John Kenneth Paglia sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total transaction of $55,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,644 shares in the company, valued at $122,813.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 16,246 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $699,715.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,840,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,397,930.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,438 shares of company stock worth $804,351. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

