SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Stock Position Decreased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 754,434 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 25,731 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.31% of SLM worth $9,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SLM during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,054,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in SLM by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,530,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,000 shares during the period. HST Ventures LLC boosted its stake in SLM by 2,353.4% during the 1st quarter. HST Ventures LLC now owns 761,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,437,000 after purchasing an additional 730,646 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in SLM by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,571,321 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,084,000 after purchasing an additional 578,573 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in SLM by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 954,126 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,209,000 after purchasing an additional 400,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Get SLM alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SLM shares. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of SLM from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.91.

SLM Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SLM opened at $14.64 on Monday. SLM Co. has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $17.92. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.86.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.06). SLM had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $777.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is 28.76%.

Insider Transactions at SLM

In other news, EVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 7,500 shares of SLM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $120,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,622,143.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SLM

(Free Report)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.