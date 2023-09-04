Smart Money Group LLC Grows Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Smart Money Group LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,292 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 111.7% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in Microsoft by 157.0% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,301,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $328.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.77. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $366.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $332.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. The business had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on MSFT. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $232.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $373.68.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

