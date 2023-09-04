SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT – Free Report) by 31.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,746 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 3.22% of SPDR Global Dow ETF worth $3,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGT. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in SPDR Global Dow ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in SPDR Global Dow ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Global Dow ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000.

Shares of DGT stock opened at $113.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.03. The company has a market cap of $157.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.92. SPDR Global Dow ETF has a 12-month low of $85.50 and a 12-month high of $117.49.

SPDR Global Dow ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Global Titans ETF, is an open-end investment management company. The Fund seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the performance of the Dow Jones Global Titans 50 Index U.S. Close (the Index). The Index includes 50 stocks of multinational blue-chip companies that are traded on United States or foreign stock exchange.

