SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) SVP Phillip Michael Hardesty Sells 16,531 Shares

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) SVP Phillip Michael Hardesty sold 16,531 shares of SunCoke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total value of $153,242.37. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 182,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,793.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

SunCoke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:SXC opened at $9.67 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.46. The company has a market cap of $810.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.72. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.43.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $534.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.60 million. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 4.38%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SunCoke Energy Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunCoke Energy

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. This is a boost from SunCoke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,070 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,316 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 26,084 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,369,855 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,781,000 after buying an additional 146,798 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE raised its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 727.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 32,813 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 28,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SXC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on SunCoke Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SunCoke Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley downgraded SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

