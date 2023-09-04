Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) Given New $2.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL – Free Report) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research report released on Sunday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, TD Cowen restated a market perform rating on shares of Sunlight Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.80.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sunlight Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Sunlight Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sunlight Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 26.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc operates a business-to-business-to-consumer technology-enabled point-of-sale financing platform in the United States. Its platform is used to provide secured and unsecured loans for homeowners originated by third-party lenders to purchase and install residential solar energy systems, and other home improvements.
