Swiss National Bank Acquires 95,595 Shares of Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 424,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,595 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.28% of Borr Drilling worth $3,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BORR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling in the first quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Borr Drilling by 3,450.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,059,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,768 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling in the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Borr Drilling by 63.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 79,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 30,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.
Borr Drilling Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:BORR opened at $7.17 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.75 and a 200 day moving average of $7.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 3.26. Borr Drilling Limited has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $9.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.
Borr Drilling Company Profile
Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.
