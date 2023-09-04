Swiss National Bank Acquires 95,595 Shares of Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 424,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,595 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.28% of Borr Drilling worth $3,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BORR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling in the first quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Borr Drilling by 3,450.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,059,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,768 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling in the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Borr Drilling by 63.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 79,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 30,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

Borr Drilling Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BORR opened at $7.17 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.75 and a 200 day moving average of $7.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 3.26. Borr Drilling Limited has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $9.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Borr Drilling Company Profile

Borr Drilling ( NYSE:BORR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $187.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.06 million. Borr Drilling had a negative net margin of 13.44% and a negative return on equity of 8.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

