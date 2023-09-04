Swiss National Bank Has $2.90 Million Holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 21,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.21% of Wolverine World Wide worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 16,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,651,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 862.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 293,642 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,007,000 after acquiring an additional 263,130 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,250,000. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Wolverine World Wide Price Performance

WWW stock opened at $8.81 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.23. The company has a market capitalization of $700.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.65. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The textile maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $589.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Williams Trading downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wolverine World Wide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.89.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WWW

Insider Transactions at Wolverine World Wide

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.35 per share, for a total transaction of $29,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,339,340. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Wolverine World Wide

(Free Report)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group, Work Group, Lifestyle Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.