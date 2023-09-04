Swiss National Bank Has $2.96 Million Stock Holdings in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $2,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,741,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,674,000 after acquiring an additional 80,656 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,131,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,933,000 after acquiring an additional 104,301 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,156,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,127,000 after buying an additional 440,056 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,484,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,798,000 after buying an additional 36,652 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,320,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,738,000 after buying an additional 35,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Alexander & Baldwin Stock Performance

Shares of ALEX stock opened at $18.20 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 1.31. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.80 and a 12 month high of $20.75.

Alexander & Baldwin Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is currently -135.38%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Alexander & Baldwin in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground leases.

