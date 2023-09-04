Swiss National Bank Has $2.98 Million Holdings in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 458,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.12% of Luminar Technologies worth $2,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Luminar Technologies by 275.2% in the first quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 189.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 6,642 shares in the last quarter. 60.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LAZR shares. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Luminar Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.94.

LAZR stock opened at $5.87 on Monday. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $10.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.76.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $16.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.93 million. Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8,821.02% and a negative net margin of 1,008.66%. On average, research analysts expect that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

