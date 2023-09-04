Swiss National Bank Has $3.03 Million Stake in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 283,050 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 31,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of 3D Systems worth $3,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richelieu Gestion PLC increased its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 14,286 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 109.7% in the 1st quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 33,478 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 17,514 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 27,410 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 304,470 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after buying an additional 7,814 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DDD opened at $6.22 on Monday. 3D Systems Co. has a 12-month low of $5.99 and a 12-month high of $12.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $830.23 million, a P/E ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.13.

3D Systems ( NYSE:DDD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $128.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.25 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.57% and a negative net margin of 23.57%. Equities research analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DDD shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on 3D Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 3D Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

