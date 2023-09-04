Swiss National Bank Has $3.06 Million Position in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 151,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of Cannae worth $3,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cannae in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,062,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Cannae by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 531,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,985,000 after buying an additional 257,553 shares during the period. Palliser Capital UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cannae by 74.2% in the first quarter. Palliser Capital UK Ltd now owns 522,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,552,000 after buying an additional 222,726 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cannae in the first quarter valued at about $4,650,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Cannae by 286.5% in the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 167,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after buying an additional 124,447 shares during the period. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Cannae from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Cannae Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of CNNE opened at $19.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.59 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.35 and a 12 month high of $25.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.82.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $152.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.10 million. Cannae had a negative return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. Equities analysts predict that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cannae Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

