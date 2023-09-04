Swiss National Bank Has $3.11 Million Stock Holdings in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of Delek US worth $3,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Delek US by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Delek US by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Delek US by 354.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Delek US in the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Delek US from $27.50 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Delek US from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Delek US in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Delek US Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of DK stock opened at $26.97 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.70 and a 200-day moving average of $24.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $35.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.30, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.46.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.26. Delek US had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 19.37%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.40 EPS. Delek US’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -116.05%.

Insider Activity at Delek US

In related news, Director Laurie Z. Tolson sold 2,700 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total value of $72,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,107.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

