Swiss National Bank Has $3.12 Million Holdings in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.15% of Apollo Medical worth $3,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,312,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Apollo Medical by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 7,479 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Apollo Medical by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 324,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,832,000 after acquiring an additional 51,935 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Apollo Medical by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 35,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 8,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Apollo Medical by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. 35.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Medical Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ AMEH opened at $37.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.18. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $26.89 and a one year high of $44.41.

Apollo Medical Profile

Apollo Medical ( NASDAQ:AMEH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $348.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.10 million. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 3.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company, provides medical care services in the United States. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

