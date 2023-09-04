Swiss National Bank Lowers Holdings in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.21% of City worth $2,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in City by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in City by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in City by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in City by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,146,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in City by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get City alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on CHCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on City in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on City from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

City Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHCO opened at $92.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.81. City Holding has a fifty-two week low of $82.53 and a fifty-two week high of $103.00.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $76.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.20 million. City had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 36.69%. Sell-side analysts predict that City Holding will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

City Company Profile

(Free Report)

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.