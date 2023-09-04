Swiss National Bank Lowers Holdings in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.21% of LTC Properties worth $3,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LTC. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,533,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,949,000 after buying an additional 755,055 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the 4th quarter worth $14,137,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the 1st quarter worth $10,505,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 1,185.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 294,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,350,000 after acquiring an additional 271,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the 1st quarter worth $9,948,000. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on LTC. StockNews.com began coverage on LTC Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered LTC Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.33.

LTC Properties Stock Up 0.1 %

LTC Properties stock opened at $32.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 13.18 and a current ratio of 13.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.78. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.94. LTC Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.87 and a fifty-two week high of $45.08.

LTC Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Insider Transactions at LTC Properties

In other news, Director Timothy Triche sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $198,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,207.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 213 properties in 29 states with 29 operating partners.

