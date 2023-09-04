Swiss National Bank Lowers Stock Position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.11% of nCino worth $2,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Insight Holdings Group LLC grew its stake in shares of nCino by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 39,123,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,412,000 after acquiring an additional 7,912,118 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of nCino by 19.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,996,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,370 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of nCino by 29.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,095,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,602,000 after purchasing an additional 704,230 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of nCino by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,195,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,047,000 after purchasing an additional 540,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of nCino by 30.9% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,190,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,771,000 after purchasing an additional 280,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Get nCino alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $28,138.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,398.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $28,138.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,291 shares in the company, valued at $680,398.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 2,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $63,547.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 224,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,880,732.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 260,737 shares of company stock valued at $7,962,121. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of nCino from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on nCino from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded nCino from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on nCino in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, nCino currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.08.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NCNO

nCino Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $33.00 on Monday. nCino, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.58 and a 52 week high of $38.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.56 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $117.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.00 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 19.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts expect that nCino, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nCino Profile

(Free Report)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.