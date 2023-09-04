Swiss National Bank Reduces Stock Position in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of NBT Bancorp worth $3,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in NBT Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in NBT Bancorp by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 13,821 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 38,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 9,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NBTB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on NBT Bancorp from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on NBT Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on NBT Bancorp from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at NBT Bancorp

In other NBT Bancorp news, EVP Amy Wiles sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $71,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,959 shares in the company, valued at $992,544.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NBT Bancorp Trading Up 1.0 %

NBT Bancorp stock opened at $34.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a one year low of $27.52 and a one year high of $48.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.52.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.02%. The company had revenue of $121.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.11 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NBT Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.75%.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.