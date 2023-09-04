Swiss National Bank Reduces Stock Position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Palomar worth $3,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Palomar by 7,440.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palomar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Palomar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Palomar by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Palomar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLMR opened at $52.07 on Monday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $95.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.40 and its 200-day moving average is $55.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 0.08.

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $89.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.20 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 16.60%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palomar news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $572,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 489,388 shares in the company, valued at $28,007,675.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Palomar news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $58,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,774.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $572,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 489,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,007,675.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,327,540. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Palomar from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.86.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

