Swiss National Bank Sells 10,200 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.17% of Getty Realty worth $3,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GTY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 14,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Getty Realty Stock Performance

Shares of GTY stock opened at $30.18 on Monday. Getty Realty Corp. has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $36.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.09 and its 200 day moving average is $33.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Getty Realty Announces Dividend

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $43.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 39.48% and a return on equity of 8.51%. Sell-side analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 27th. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is presently 124.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Getty Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Getty Realty

About Getty Realty

(Free Report)

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.