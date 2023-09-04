Swiss National Bank Sells 11,200 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.17% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals worth $3,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $837,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 210.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 15,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO William J. Peters sold 36,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total value of $1,874,737.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,369,912.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO William J. Peters sold 36,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total value of $1,874,737.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,369,912.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Prins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,146,987.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,443 shares of company stock worth $4,740,952 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on AMPH. StockNews.com raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMPH opened at $54.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 0.84. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.76 and a 52-week high of $67.66.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $145.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.20 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 20.12%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API).

